Homeowners face Feb. 5 deadline for CHIP funds

Davis Powell

SCIOTO COUNTY— More grant funding is going to help local homeowners make their houses more livable while pumping more dollars into the local economy.

Thursday, Scioto County Commissioners accepted more than $300,000 from the Ohio Department of Development for local applicants to the Community Housing Impact and Preservation program.

“Here’s the good news: there will be $315,000 for repairs on homes,” said Commission Chairman Bryan Davis.

The program operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Scioto County residents who are low-income homeowners interested in having repair work done on their residence should mark Feb. 5 on their calendars. That’s the day the application process opens for this round of funding.

In addition to the actual funding for the residential projects including but not limited to things such as wheelchair ramps and window replacement, the program brings money to a local economy in need of every dollar.

“This program alone has brought literally millions and miillions and millions of dollars into our community for the repair of homes,” Davis said.

The money is expected to go quickly, so locals need to have their documentation ready to go quickly. Documentation is used to make sure applicants own their home and meet the income requirements of the program.

“We will be putting out applications Feb. 5,” Davis said. “What’s really great about this is the house does have to be owner occupied. This is to help people on fixed incomes” stay in their homes and keep those homes in good repair.

Commissioner Scottie Powell said the program is a popular one and local homeowners are already showing interest.

“There’s a big need for this funding,” he said. “We’ve already received multiple phone calls just today.”

Davis said many local homes might have fallen into blight or been torn down without the CHIP program, and that’s something the local economy cannot afford.

“We cannot afford for houses to be removed from the housing stock,” he said. “We need these homes repaired and to keep them in circulation.”

Residential homeowners interested in applying for CHIP funds should contact the Scioto County Commissioners office at (740) 355-8313 for the applicaton forms.