Scioto County Sheriff reports

DOG BITE—Report of a dog biting a man on Canterbury Road. 1:22 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16.

FIRE—Trailer fire on Cook Street. Red Cross contacted. 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16.

FIRE—House fire on Germany Hollow Road. Vernon Township and South Webster fire departments, as well as AEP contacted and on scene. County garage requested on scene to treat roadway. 7:50 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Reporting party states boyfriend choked her at Jewell Road residence. 9:13 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY—Sincle-car rollover in a ditch, two individuals in vehicle on Elliott HIll Road and Swauger Valley Road. 2:44 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16.

THREATS OR HARASSMENT—Reporting party claims girlfriend’s mother is threatening him and girlfriend over text at business on U.S. 23. 6:52 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16.