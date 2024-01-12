Scioto County Engineer upcoming work

Scioto County Engineer Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., has announced the work schedule for the week of

Jan. 16 through Jan. 19 for the engineer’s department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

SUBCONTRACTOR WORK

Rarden-Hazelbaker Road (CR39) bridge repair at the 7.61-mile marker is complete and the road is now open.

COUNTY CREW WORK

CLEARING RIGHT OF WAY-Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Lick Run-Lyra Road (CR2) in Vernon Townships Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 18.

Schwamberger Road (CR309) in Vernon Township Friday, Jan. 19.

MOWING

Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road in Green Township.

Gallia Pike in Green and Porter townships.

Neff Bratton Rd. in Bloom township.

Bennett School House Road in Bloom and Harrison townships.

Nauvoo Pond Creek Road in Union and Washington townships.

Carey’s Run Road in Rush, Union and Washington townships.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740)259-5541 or visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org.