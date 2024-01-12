PHS closes final concert on auditeria stage, continues development on new theatre

The first PHS students to step into the new space Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Portsmouth High School educator and Music Director Emily Crandall says her department is in a bittersweet era as they close the curtain on their former stage in their auditeria and prepare to move their functions to the new theatre that is currently under development.

Recently, the choir held its last major function on the stage and welcomed many guest singers.

“It was bittersweet to have one last Christmas Concert in the auditeria. I have so many fond memories in that space with some pretty special kids,” Crandall recalled. “However, I have to admit, it was mostly sweet. I am so excited to get into the new auditorium, I can hardly wait. For our final concert, I invited any choir alumni to come back and sing Carol of the Bells one last time in the space. We had alumni from the 1990s all the way through recent graduates from the class of 2023. It was really a neat experience to look up at my current students, former students, and others who graduated from PHS earlier than me.”

The new space has been years in the making, now crossing into two superintendent administrations and Crandall’s dedicated efforts.

“Mr. Dutey and I have been dreaming of this space for many, many years, maybe even close to a decade or more! To see it from the blueprints to the groundbreaking, and all of the different stages in between has been such a fun and exciting experience for me,” Crandall claimed. “Although, I know I will get to be the first director to use it, I’m thrilled to know this space will outlast my career and all future music and drama students will get to experience performing on a real stage, in a real auditorium of their own. And to know that I had a hand in planning and making decisions has truly been one of the most exciting things of my teaching career.”

Crandall comes from the long line of Smith Family educators. Her own mother was a music teacher within the school district and Crandall grew up on the stage and helping with productions. Having worked in many atmospheres, she says this new development is highly important for the students.

“The new auditorium is important because it’s giving the music and drama students a true space of their own. Athletes get gyms, fields, and tracks. Since the new schools opened, in 2006, we’ve been sharing our stage with the cafeteria, banquets, school dances, and just about everything else that goes along with that communal space,” Crandall explained. “So, for our kids to have their own place for their craft is truly a blessing. I was fortunate enough to go to the old PHS with a beautiful auditorium and I’m so happy that my current and future students will get to have that same experience.”

The school hopes to have the new theatre ready for spring. No open date is currently set.

“Besides giving us our own dedicated space, I am most excited about having updated sound, lights, and above all, a scenic projector! If you have good technology, your special effects are almost limitless. We plan to have concerts, musicals, art shows, other community events and maybe even host our own show choir competition again.”

