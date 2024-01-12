House overrides governor’s veto of bill affecting trans youth, families

Gov. Mike DeWine Justin Pizulli R-Scioto County

The Ohio House of Representatives has overriden the governor’s veto of a bill that would block transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care or allowing them to play on gendered youth sports teams.

The vote was 65-28, in favor of the override.

DeWine, in a move that surprised many in the state, vetoed House Bill 68, and said it was a decision to be had between youth, their family, and health care providers. He said at the time that he could not sign the bill, as introduced, into law.

“I continue to believe it is in the best interests of children for these medical decisions to be made by the child’s parents and not by the government,” DeWine said in response to the override vote in the House.

The fate of the override now goes to the Ohio Senate.

“As legislators, we have the responsibility to protect Ohioans,” said Rep. Justin Pizzulli, R-Scioto County. “I stood with my colleagues at the Ohio House and voted to override the Governor’s veto of House Bill 68, a combination of the Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act and the Save Women’s Sports Act.

“This critical legislation empowers parents, protects children, and maintains the integrity of women’s sports in Ohio.”

The veto override goes to the Ohio Senate for consideration, The Senate’s vote is slated for Jan. 24.

The ACLU of Ohio has condemned the override, calling it part of a vendetta against transgender Ohioans and their families.

“We are extremely disappointed that the Ohio House continued their crusade against transgender youth and their families by returning early for an emergency session to override the Governor’s veto on HB 68. This state-sponsored vendetta against some of Ohio’s most vulnerable young people is beyond cruel. The ACLU of Ohio stands in solidarity with all transgender youth and their families,” the group said in a statement issued Thursday.”This measure may force families to leave the state, disrupting communities and other deep ties to Ohio’s history and economy. To make matters worse, Ohio is now considering adopting sweeping new rules that would restrict the care that Ohio providers can provide to all transgender patients of all ages.

“These proposed restrictions, if finalized, would make Ohio the most restrictive state in the country with respect to evidence-based health care, imposing disastrous burdens on providers untethered from any medical guidelines. Ohioans do not want government officials involved in private medical decisions, these matters should be reserved for parents, children, and doctors.”