Johnson highlights decrease in gun crimes following constitutional carry law

State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, is applauding the release of a report detailing a decrease in gun crime following the enactment of his constitutional carry legislation, Senate Bill 215.

Senate Bill 215, which allows qualifying adults to carry a concealed handgun without obtaining a concealed handgun license, went into effect June 13th, 2022. Six of Ohio’s eight largest cities reported fewer gun crimes when compared to the year prior to the bill’s enactment, according to data collected through a collaboration of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Bowling Green State University.

“This report demonstrates that when Ohioans’ Second Amendment rights are protected, we are all safer,” Johnson said. “I am proud of my record in the legislature defending the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens to lawfully carry firearms for the protection of loved ones and self against violent criminals.”

Throughout his time in the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate, Johnson has introduced and passed numerous bills expanding and clarifying the firearm rights of Ohioans. In addition to constitutional carry, Senator Johnson has introduced legislation repealing the duty to retreat, shifting the burden of proof in self-defense cases to the state, and more.

This General Assembly, Johnson has championed Senate Bill 148, which would protect firearm owners and retailers from financial discrimination by prohibiting financial institutions from classifying firearm purchases differently from other sales.