Salvation Army to open warming station Sunday

Due to the expected subzero wind chills early next week the Salvation Army, 1001 Ninth St., Portsmouth, will open a warming station from 9 p.m. until 7 a.m. the next morning on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, according to Scioto EMA Director Larry Mullins.

Anyone wanting to get out of the cold is welcome.

Non-profits soon able to apply for portion of the hotel/motel tax

The City of Portsmouth’s Cultural Affairs Panel hereby notifies all non-profit organizations who wish to be considered for a portion of the one-third hotel/motel tax that the application will be available on Feb. 1, along with a copy of the ordinance detailing eligibility criteria.

The application can be obtained at www.portsmouthohio.org under Applications (Hotel/Motel Tax application). Applications and written requests must be completed and returned to the City Clerk’s office by noon, Thursday, Feb. 29.

Porter Twp. trustees set meeting days, location

Regular meetings of the Porter Township Board of Trustees for 2024 will be conducted on the first and third mMondays of the month at the township meeting hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg. Should the day fall on a major holiday, it will be conducted on the immediately following Tuesday.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is at 5 p.m., Jan. 16.