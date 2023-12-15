Scioto County Sheriff reports

PROWLER—Two men reported “messing around” near a third party’s residence on Dry Run Road. 3:50 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6.

INVESTIGATED—Man refuses to leave U.S. 23 business after being asked to. 7:43 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6.

INVESTIGATED—Individual reported camping on flea market site on Ohio River Road. 9:01 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6.

INVESTIGATED—Wallet with credit cards and ID found at business on Hickman Road. 10:51 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6.

ASSAULT—Report of a man assaulting girlfriend on Linwood Avenue. Arrest made. 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6.

THEFT—Bag of personal items stolen at business on Old Scioto Trail. 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6.

HIT/SKIP—Report of a hit-skip accident on Center Street business parking lot. 4:40 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6.

SHOOTING—Multiple calls of a shooting in Lakeview Drive area of New Boston. 4:53 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6.

INVESTIGATED—Child locked in car on Ohio River Road. 5:35 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6.

INVESTIGATED —Report of vehicle with lights off driving up to residence on Ohio 73. 6:36 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Unknown male asleep in a car on Boren Boulevard, wellness check. 11:49 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6.

THEFT—ATV reported stolen on Collier Road. 9:05 a.m., Thursday. Dec. 7.

INVESTIGATED—Landlord-tenant dispute on Dodds Road. 11:38 a.m., Thursday. Dec. 7.

DOG BITE—Report of a dog bite and damage to a scooter on Bonser Run Road. Agreement for cost of damages made between victim and dog owner. 2:46 p.m., Thursday. Dec. 7.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Reported at business on Gallia Pike trying to sell items from their vehicle. 5 p.m., Thursday. Dec. 7.

BURGLARY—Garage window broken and tools stolen from residence on Ohio 104. 7: 47 p.m., Thursday. Dec. 7.

THREATS or HARASSMENT—Reporting party states ex-husband is stalking her at on Midway Avenue. 9:42 p.m., Thursday. Dec. 7.

INVESTIGATED—Landlord says tenant is removing copper from rental home on Delaney Road. 11:46 p.m., Thursday. Dec. 7.

SEX OFFENSE—Reporting party and friend being threatened with release of nudes they sent to individual over a social media app. 12:57 a.m., Sunday. Dec. 10.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Unknown man attempts to push way inside residence on U.S. 52. 2:42 a.m., Sunday. Dec. 10.

INVESTIGATED—Report of husband being impaired and causing a disturbance on Goose Creek Road. 2:47 a.m., Sunday. Dec. 10.

THEFT—ATV reported stolen from residence on Tatman-Coe Road. 7:28 p.m., Sunday. Dec. 10.

PROWLER—Report of male jumping fence and attempted to take a propane tank on Third Street. 12:31 a.m., Monday, Dec. 11.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Report of loud music on Carlyle Avenue. 12:59 a.m., Monday, Dec. 11.

INVESTIGATED—Male attempted to use fake money at Galena Pike business, then refused to leave. Man trespassed from store. 9:13 p.m., Monday, Dec. 11.

INVESTIGATED—Reports of individuals going through dumpsters at a business on Galena Pike. Told by deputy not to go through dumpsters, then left. 10:34 p.m., Monday, Dec. 11.

INVESTIGATED—Woman passed out in locked vehicle on Ohio River Road. 1:16 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12.

SHOOTING—Man thought someone was breaking into Thomas Hollow Road home, then accidentally shot himself in foot. Transported to Cabell Huntington by air evacuation. 5:53 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12.

THEFT—Report of a car stolen on Rose Avenue. 9:21 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12.