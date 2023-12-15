Pair found guilty in opioid exposure death of Portsmouth infant

Justin Sheets was found guilty and sentenced on involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 fentanyl exposure death of his granddaughter, Karrieonna. Amye Knott was found guilty and sentenced on involuntary manslaughter charges in the 2021 fentanyl exposure death of 11-month-old Karrieonna. Robert Filius, Karrieonna’s father, pleaded guilty before trial. Michaela Hupp, Karrieonna’s mother, pleaded guilty before trial.

Two transplanted Scioto County residents were each given prison sentences of 10 to 15 years following a three-day jury trial in the Scioto County Court of Common Pleas which concluded Dec. 13.

Justin Sheets, 48, and Amye Knott, 39, each faced four felony counts in connection with the death of an 11-month-old baby girl in 2021. The charges were: involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, and possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

After about an hour of deliberations, the jury convicted both of involuntary manslaughter, a felony 1 level charge, endangering children, a felony 3, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony 5.

Judge Howard H. Harcha III announced the defendants’ punishment immediately following the trial, sentencing both defendants to near-maximum 10-15 year terms in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. Ohio law allows for a sentence of three to 11 years for a first-degree felony, along with an additional 5.5-year indefinite term. Therefore, the longest sentence Sheets and Knott were facing was an 11 to 16.5-year term.

On Sept. 17, 2021, a 911 call alerted the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department that a baby was found unresponsive and lifeless in her crib after being put down for a nap. Law enforcement and emergency personnel immediately responded to the scene of the call at 1677 Robinson Ave., Portsmouth. Shortly after their arrival, emergency medical personnel from the Portsmouth Fire Department took control of the child, as 11-month-old Karrieonna Filius. These individuals made every attempt to find any signs of life or resuscitation options, but none existed. Karrieonna’s death was called at the scene after discussions with a Southern Ohio Medical Center physician.

While a cause of death was not immediately apparent, an investigation began, spearheaded by Special Victims Detective Sgt. Jodi Conkel of the sheriff’s office, and Detective Charles Crapyou of the city police department.

Karrieonna’s body was sent for autopsy and toxicology at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The autopsy and toxicology revealed Karrieonna’s cause of death was due to multiple drug intoxication from fentanyl and fluorofentanyl, both of which are powerful and lethal opioids. Testimony from the forensic pathologist and toxicologist at trial revealed Karrieonna had fluorofentanyl concentrations in her blood at levels higher than they had ever encountered in their careers

Living at the residence at the time of Karrieonna’s death were her parents, Robert Filius and Michaela Hupp, along with Hupp’s father Justin Sheets and his fiancée Amye Knott. During initial interviews marijuana use at the home was admitted by all parties. Methamphetamine use was later admitted by the child’s parents. Sheets and Knott initially denied all knowledge of any drug abuse in the home aside from the marijuana.

Further investigation from law enforcement uncovered evidence of ongoing and rampant opioid abuse by Sheets and Knott in the months, weeks, and days leading up to Karrieonna’s death. The investigation revealed Sheets and Knott were both receiving medically assisted therapy in the form of methadone treatment during this time. Sheets and Knott were manipulating the policies of the treatment center they were attending to continue receiving their methadone on top of their illicit opiod/fentanyl abuse.

Investigation and interviews also revealed both Sheets and Knott had lived the vast majority of their life in other Ohio counties but relocated to Scioto County initially for drug treatment.

Following this time in treatment Sheets and Knotts maintained their residency in Scioto County.

At trial, the prosecution presented 12 witnesses over a three-day period. Testimony revealed Karrieonna had entered the bedroom occupied by Sheets and Knott shortly prior to her death. Evidence was presented this bedroom was where Sheets and Knott kept and used their drugs. Testimony further indicated Sheets removed the child from his room while Knott was present, but failed to alert her parents about her exposure to their drugs.

Karrieonna soon appeared to be tired, which her parents attributed to a sleepless night previously brought on by teething problems. Not suspecting foul play, she was put down for a nap in her crib by her mother, who then went to the park with her other children while Karrieonna’s father, Robert Filius, remained home. When Filius checked on her around two hours later, he discovered her lifeless body and alerted Sheets and Knott while he ran to the park to alert the mother. On the ensuing 911 call, Sheets could be heard making exclamations indicating his responsibility for the baby’s death.

The State of Ohio’s case was presented by chief assistant and special victims prosecutor

Julie Hutchinson along with assistant prosecutor Matthew Loesch. Sheets and Knott were represented by local attorneys Gene Meadows and Karyn Justice, respectively. Prior to the trial, Filius and Hupp entered felony guilty pleas to endangering children and possession of drugs and received prison sentences near the maximum allowed for those charges.

“This case is a prime example of why our Special Victims Unit was formed,” said Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman. “I want the people of this county to understand that a murder charge requires either a purposeful act or a death as a result of a violent felony. An involuntary manslaughter charge requires death as a result of any other felony offense. The actions of these two defendants, which were certainly reckless and horrible, by law fell into the category of involuntary manslaughter.

“While no prison term will feel like enough of a punishment in a case like this, the sentences given to Defendants Sheets and Knott represent the stiffest punishment my office could have obtained against these two individuals. We hope that by so doing we have honored Karrieonna’s memory and brought closure to all those affected by her tragic death.”

All four defendants are currently housed at the Scioto County Jail.