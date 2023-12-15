Scioto County Engineer work schedule

Scioto County Engineer Darren Lebrun has announced the work schedule for the week of Dec. 18 through Dec. 21, for the Engineer’s Department. All dates are weather permitting.

SUBCONTRACTOR WORK

ROAD CLOSURE-Contractors will be replacing the bridge.

Rarden-Hazelbaker Road (CR39) in Rarden Township at the 7.61-mile marker between SR73 and Dunlap Rd.

COUNTY CREW WORK

MOWING

Swauger Valley Road in Clay and Harrison townships.

Greenbriar Road in Clay, Harrison and Jefferson townships.

Clinton Furnace Road in Vernon Township.

Pine Creek Road in Bloom Township.

McDermott Pond Creek Road in Rush and Union townships.

Sedan Crabtree Road in Morgan Township.

Please call the Scioto County Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740) 259-5541 or visit us SciotoCountyEngineer.org.