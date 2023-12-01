Full-service banking center coming to Portsmouth

The executive team at First State Bank is pleased to announce that the bank will be converting the current loan production office in Portsmouth, to a full-service banking center. The banking center will be located at 1110 Gay St., at the intersection of U.S. 23 and U.S. 52. The banking center will open its doors to serve customers early first quarter of 2024.

The new banking center facility will feature a full-service customer lobby as well as offices for the lending team and a conference room with full media capabilities. The banking center will also include a 24/7-hour ATM and double-lane drive-thru for added convenience.

“Over the years, we have had the opportunity to build many strong relationships in Portsmouth,” said Mike Pell, president and CEO of First State Bank. “As a locally owned and operated bank, we have the unique ability to make decisions quickly and provide more customized services and products that truly benefit residents of the area and we are excited to serve this community.”

First State Bank offers customers a full range of products including traditional, personal, commercial, and agricultural loan and deposit solutions. Additionally, First State Bank customers have the option of convenient online, mobile banking, and mobile wallets. FSB Mobile App users also have the option of mobile check deposit, so checks can be deposited anywhere, anytime.

Dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and high-value products while enhancing shareholder value, First State Bank has been a trusted and respected community institution since 1884. With 16 banking center locations across Southern Ohio and Eastern Kentucky, all banking center operations and management are locally controlled. To learn more about First State Bank, please visit www.fsb4me.com