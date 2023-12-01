Moeller’s Marshall is Ohio Mr. Football

Cincinnati Moeller senior running back Jordan Marshall has been named Ohio Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association. Courtesy of Ryder Hicks

COLUMBUS — Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller senior running back Jordan Marshall has been named Ohio Mr. Football by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association.

He is the 37th winner of the prestigious award.

Marshall, at 6-foot and 205 pounds and a verbal commit to the University of Michigan, totaled 149 points in the statewide voting by OPSWA members.

Cleveland Heights junior running back Marquise Davis totaled 143 points to earn runner-up honors in the statewide media association.

Other Mr. Football finalists included Findlay junior quarterback Ryan Montgomery, Canton South senior quarterback Jack “Poochie” Snyder, Medina senior quarterback Danny Stoddard, Hilliard Bradley senior quarterback Bradyn Fleharty, Columbus Watterson senior linebacker Dominic Purcell and West Muskingum senior running back Rashid SeSay.

The Ohio Mr. Football Award was given by the Associated Press from 1987-2016.

It has been given by the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association since 2017.

The All-Ohio teams will be announced beginning on Monday.

The OPSWA was created in 1972 to support, promote and recognize coverage of high school sports across Ohio — and is endorsed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

More about the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/OPSWA.

Ohio Mr. Football Winners (including college choice):

1987: Buster Howe, RB-DB-K-P, Zanesville, Ohio State

1988: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1989: Robert Smith, RB, Euclid, Ohio State

1990: Bobby Hoying, QB, St. Henry, Ohio State

1991: Derek Kidwell, QB-DE, Fostoria, Bowling Green

1992: Marc Edwards, RB-LB, Norwood, Notre Dame

1993: Curtis Enis, RB-LB, Mississinawa Valley, Penn State

1994: Charles Woodson, DB-RB, Fremont Ross, Michigan

1995: Andy Katzenmoyer, LB, Westerville South, Ohio State

1996: Derek Combs, RB-DB-KR, Grove City, Ohio State

1997: Tony Fisher, RB, Euclid, Notre Dame

1998: Ryan Brewer, RB, Troy, South Carolina

1999: Bam Childress, DB-WR-KR, Bedford St. Peter Chanel, Ohio State

2000: Jeff Backes, RB-DB, Upper Arlington, Northwestern

2001: Maurice Clarett, RB, Warren G. Harding, Ohio State

2002: Ben Mauk, QB, Kenton, Wake Forest/Cincinnati

2003: Ray Williams, RB, Cleveland Benedictine, West Virginia

2004: Tyrell Sutton, RB, Akron Hoban, Northwestern

2005: Delone Carter, RB, Copley, Syracuse

2006: Brandon Saine, RB, Piqua, Ohio State

2007: Bart Tanski, QB, Mentor, Bowling Green

2008: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2009: Erick Howard, RB, North Canton Hoover, Akron

2010: Akise Teague, RB-DB-KR, Youngstown Ursuline, Cincinnati

2011: Maty Mauk, QB, Kenton, Missouri/Eastern Kentucky

2012: Mitch Trubisky, QB, Mentor, North Carolina

2013: Dante Booker Jr., LB, Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, Ohio State

2014: Joe Burrow, QB, Athens, Ohio State, Louisiana State

2015: Keishaun Sims, RB-DB, Massillon Perry, Ashland University

2016: Michael Warren, RB, Toledo Central Catholic, University of Cincinnati

2017: Joey Baughman, QB, Wadsworth, Elon University

2018: Cade Stover, SS-RB, Lexington, Ohio State University

2019: Evan Prater, QB, Cincinnati Wyoming, University of Cincinnati

2020: Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati Roger Bacon, Louisiana State

2021: Drew Allar, QB, Medina, Penn State

2022: Lamar Sperling, RB, Akron Hoban, Buffalo

2023: Jordan Marshall, RB, Cincinnati Moeller