ODOT roadwork projects ongoing

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com

Lawrence County

Ohio 93/ U.S. 52 Double Roundabout Project – Work has begun as of April 3 for a safety improvement project on Ohio 93 at the U.S. 52 interchange. One lane of traffic will be maintained each direction on Ohio 93 throughout construction. Additional impacts will include narrowed and shifted travel lanes.

The project has entered phase 3 of construction as of September 19. For this third phase, the roundabouts on Ohio 93 will still be under construction but the final traffic pattern will be in use by motorists. All ramps at the U.S. 52/Ohio 93 interchange have reopened to traffic as of Oct. 3.

When traveling through a roundabout, remember to slow down on approach, yield to traffic already in the roundabout, and proceed counterclockwise until you reach your desired exit.

One 10-foot lane in each direction will be maintained on Ohio 93 during this phase. Estimated interim completion: Fall 2023

Adams County

Ohio 73 Culvert Replacement – Work is set to begin Nov. 30 for a culvert replacement on Ohio 73 between Dutch Thomas Road and Purcell Road. Ohio 73 will be closed for two days for this construction. During the closure traffic will be detoured via Ohio 770, Ohio 247, and Ohio 32. Estimated completion: 5 p.m., Dec. 1