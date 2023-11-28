Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 29

OHIO MEANS JOBS VAN—The Ohio Means Jobs van will do be providing information about programs and resources available at the OMJ Career Center, 941 Market St., Piketon, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29. For more information, call (740) 289-2371 or visit workforcebusinessdevelopment.org.

WASHINGTON TRUSTEES—The Washington Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Washington Township building off U.S. 52.

BRUSH CREEK TRUSTEES—The Brush Creek Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Township Hall in Otway.

THURSDAY, Nov. 30

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners will meet in regular session at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, 602 Seventh St., Portsmouth. The commissioners meeting is also livestreamed on their Facebook page.

VALLEY TRUSTEES—The Valley Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 30, at the community building, 459 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville

FRIDAY, Dec. 1

SSU TRUSTEES—The Shawnee State University Board of Trustees will meet at 1:15 p.m., Dec. 1, in the Kricker Innovation Hub, Room 302, 221 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth. The executive committee will meet at 8:30 a.m., the finance and administration committee at 9 a.m., the academic and student affairs committee at 10:30 a.m.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR—Holiday-inspired meals, vendors, holiday music, and hot cocoa with Santa Claus will all be at Hill View Retirement Center, 1610 28th St., this Friday. The fun starts at 11 a.m. and runs to 6 p.m.

CIRQUE d’ART—Cirque presents “Traditions of the Nutcracker” at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, 940 Second St. Tickets are availble online at vrcfa.com. The curtain rises at 2 p.m.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

OTWAY CHRISTMAS PARADE—Decorate your vehicle, ATV, tractor, or build a float and join the lineup of the Otway Christmas parade. Lineup begins at 5 p.m. at Otway Community Church on Ohio 72. Parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. and heads down Main Street and across the covered bridge. Head across Ohio 348 to the Brush Creek Township Community Park to take part in the luminary walk toward the covered bridge.

COOKIE CRAWL—The 2023 Cookie Crawl will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stroll through downtown Portsmouth collecting Christmas cookies and holiday cheer from more than 30 different venues. The Cookie Crawl will start at Fork & Finger Cafe, located at 232 Second St., where participants will receive a cookie bag, map, and Cookie Crawl passport. Tickets must be claimed at Fork & Finger Cafe by 1 p.m. After that any unclaimed tickets will be resold. Tickets are $10 each. Ticket with ornament, $15.

TOUR OF HISTORIC PLACES—Downtown Portsmouth features unique historic architecture in both residential and commercial properties. This tour is a behind-the-scenes peek into what makes The City such an appealing place to visit, live, work, and grow. Tickets may be picked up at the Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom office in the Scioto County Welcome Center by Dec. 1. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Tickets are $25 each.

WINTERFEST—Ice skating, carriage rides, light displays, gift shops, vendors, and more, hosted by Friends of Portsmouth. Experience the holidays at Third and Market Street in historic downtown Portsmouth. Winterfest runs from noon to 8 p.m.

CABIN CRITTERS—Every Sunday, a couple board members will be at Cabin Critters Rescue animal shelter for anyone interested in visiting and seeing who we have available for adoption. The event is 2 to 4 p.m. at the shelter, 1144 Mead-McNeer Road, Wheelersburg. No need to call ahead to schedule.

CIRQUE d’ART—Cirque presents “Traditions of the Nutcracker” at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, 940 Second St. Tickets are availble online at vrcfa.com. The curtain rises at 2 and 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, Dec. 3

CIRQUE d’ART—Cirque presents “Traditions of the Nutcracker” at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, 940 Second St. Tickets are availble online at vrcfa.com. The curtain rises at 2 p.m.

MONDAY, Dec. 4

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m., at 1535 Dogwood Ridge, Wheelersburg.

RARDEN TRUSTEES—The Rarden trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 4.

CLAY TRUSTEES—The Clay Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., at the Clay Senior Center next to the township garage, 107 Arrowhead North Road, Portsmouth.

TUESDAY, Dec. 5

NEW BOSTON—The Village of New Boston will be holding a record’s retention meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5, to discuss destroying of records.

BLOOM TRUSTEES—Bloom Township trustees will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Pinkerman Building, 7250 Bennett Schoolhouse Road.