Scioto County Engineer work

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of

November 27-30 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Subcontractor work

ROAD CLOSURE-Contractors will be replacing the bridge.

Rarden-Hazelbaker Rd. (CR39) in Rarden Township at the 7.61-mile marker between SR73 and Dunlap Rd.

County crew work

CLEARING RIGHT OF WAY-Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

Owensville Rd. (CR139) in Rush Township Monday, November 27th.

Blue Run Rd. (CR29) in Jefferson and Madison Townships Tuesday, November 28th.

Oak Hill Branch Rd. (CR73) in Bloom Township Wednesday, November 29th and Thursday, November 30th.

MOWING

Houston Hollow-Candy Run Rd., Burns Hollow and Lang Lane in Jefferson Township.

Cook Rd. in Valley and Jefferson Townships.

Lucasville-Minford Rd. in Jefferson and Madison Townships.

Duck Run Rd. and Colley Rd. in Rush Township.

Mohawk Dr. in Rush and Union Townships.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.