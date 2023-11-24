SUNDAY, Nov. 26

LUCASVILLE TREE LIGHTING—Growing Lucasville Opportunities will host a kickoff to the holiday season at 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26, with the annual tree lighting event on the corner of U.S. 23, between Atomic Credit Union and McKinley Funeral Home. Josh Stewart Band and Valley High School and several church choirs will provide music. Free hot chocolate and cookies. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos. Lucasville Area Historical Society will be selling this year’s tree ornament.

MONDAY, Nov. 27

PORTSMOUTH CITY COUNCIL—City Council will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27, at the Portsmouth Municipal Building, 728 Second St.

PORTER TRUSTEES—The Porter Township trustees will have a special meeting at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 27, for the consideration of the purchase of 2024 1-Ton Dump Truck. Meetings are held at the Porter Township Hall, 1535 Dogwood Ridge Road, Wheelersburg, OH 45694.

JEFFERSON TRUSTEES—The Jefferson Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 27, at the senior center on Glendale Road.

TUESDAY, Nov. 28

BOARD OF HEALTH—The Portsmouth City Board of Health will meet in regular session at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 28. The meeting will be held in the 1st floor conference room at the Portsmouth City Health Department located at 605 Washington St.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 29

OHIO MEANS JOBS VAN—The Ohio Means Jobs van will do be providing information about programs and resources available at the OMJ Career Center, 941 Market St., Piketon, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29. For more information, call (740) 289-2371 or visit workforcebusinessdevelopment.org.

WASHINGTON TRUSTEES—The Washington Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Washington Township building off U.S. 52.

BRUSH CREEK TRUSTEES—The Brush Creek Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Township Hall in Otway.

FRIDAY, Dec. 1

SSU TRUSTEES—The Shawnee State University Board of Trustees will meet at 1:15 p.m., Dec. 1, in the Kricker Innovation Hub, Room 302, 221 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth. The executive committee will meet at 8:30 a.m., the finance and administration committee at 9 a.m., the academic and student affairs committee at 10:30 a.m.