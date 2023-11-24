Courthouse tree lighting Nov. 30

PORTSMOUTH — The Scioto County Commissioners will host the annual courthouse tree lighting next week — complete with music, fun, and the big man himself.

“It’s your court house, come in and see whats going on and take a look around,” said Scioto County Commissioner Cathy Coleman.

The community tree lighting event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, at the Scioto County Courthouse lobby, 610 Seventh St.

Enter from the Sixth Street side of the building, which has an accessible ramp.

The tree itself is already in the courthouse rotunda and, as Coleman said, had thousands of lights as of last week when employees were decorating.

“It had over 8,000 lights on it,” she said. “If it wasn’t inside the building, you might be able to see it from space.”

The tree-lighting event will feature the West High School choir under the direction of Linda Tieman.

Santa Claus will be also be visiting and hot chocolate and cookies will be served.

“If you’ve ever heard them, I beg you to come down just to hear that,” Coleman said. “In the rotunda there’s a different quality to the music … it’s almost like a choir of angels singing.”