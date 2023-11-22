Shawnee State University to host Day of Giving on November 28

visit www.givetossu.com/dayofgiving Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) will host its annual Day of Giving on Tuesday, Nov. 28 as part of Giving Tuesday. The 24-hour fundraiser will raise funds for the Shawnee Fund – the foundation’s unrestricted fund that supports scholarships, grants, student and faculty research, academic and student programming, and much more. This year’s fundraiser strives to raise $40,000 through the campaign.

Since 2017, SSUDF has participated in Day of Giving to support the Shawnee Fund. In the campaign’s history nearly 550 donors have given to SSU’s Day of Giving totaling over $150,000 in support from alumni, faculty and staff, and community members.

Gifts of $100 or more to this year’s campaign will receive the 2023 Shawnee State ornament featuring the Kricker Innovation Hub. To participate in or learn more about this year’s Day of Giving campaign, visit www.givetossu.com/dayofgiving.