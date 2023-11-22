Celtic Angels Christmas performing on December 5

Ticket prices for the show are $42.00 for Standard, $38.00 for Seniors, and $25.00 for those 18 & under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request. Submitted photo

Shawnee State University’s Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) welcomes a past favorite, Celtic Angels, back to the stage for their holiday show on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Celtic Angels Christmas will start at 7:30 p.m. and will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA.

A joyous celebration from start to finish, Celtic Angels Christmas features vocal and instrumental renditions of both Holiday and Irish favorites. Teamed up with show stopping world-class champion Irish dancers, and a fully live band, the show promises to entertain and awe audiences.

The quintessential vocals of these dynamic divas enthrall and delight with their jaw-dropping performances and spine-tingling harmonies. The immensely talented Trinity Ensemble Band brings the ingenious musical arrangements of Peter Sheridan to life, marrying together favorite holiday and Irish tunes from the Old and New Worlds. The Celtic Knight Dancers seem to defy gravity as they command the stage with their powerful, percussive presence. This wonderfully nostalgic journey will have you dashing through the snow to the local pubs of Ireland, where a step is expected, singalongs are mandatory, and a good time is had by all.

Tickets for Celtic Angels Christmas are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Ticket prices for the show are $42.00 for Standard, $38.00 for Seniors, and $25.00 for those 18 & under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

To learn more about upcoming events at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com.