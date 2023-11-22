Shawnee State’s Erika Martin jump-starts business through entrepreneur program

Erika Martin Submitted photo

A senior at Shawnee State University, Erika Martin, a Hillsboro, Ohio native, has had the opportunity to jump-start her own business venture with the help of the Kricker Innovation Hub (KIH) Entrepreneur Fellows program. The Hillsboro, Ohio native and member of the SSU Women’s Golf team, Martin wanted to explore her interests and create her own brand of women’s golf apparel.

“I came up with this idea because there is a need for better women’s golf attire,” she said. “I’m a golfer and I’m constantly disappointed and frustrated with the options available to women golfers. Men have so many options to choose from and women should have access to the same choices. So, the idea came about because I was tired of dealing with this every time I needed a new shirt or pants.”

The KIH Entrepreneur Fellows chooses five SSU students every academic year to join the program to build their entrepreneurial skills and connect with a mentor and build a business plan.

“Everyone at the Kricker Hub is so friendly and eager to help me with any of my problems or to connect me with someone who can,” Martin said. “They really want me and my business to succeed.

Students have access to free logo design, free website development, entrepreneurial field trips, exclusive workspace, and paid business registration fees. To be eligible, students must be enrolled at SSU and maintain a 2.5 or higher GPA to apply.

“I couldn’t recommend the program enough to anyone who is interested in starting a business, whether they are a business major or not,” said Martin.

A flagship facility in downtown Portsmouth, Shawnee State University’s Kricker Innovation Hub inspires entrepreneurship, innovation, and creativity in the southern Ohio region. To learn more about the facility’s Entrepreneur Fellows program at www.ssuinnovation.com/kihef.