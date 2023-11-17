SSU receives nearly $850,000 in Choose Ohio First scholarship funding

Shawnee State University has received $849,909.90 from the Ohio Department of Higher Education in Choose Ohio First scholarship funding. As part of a statewide strategy to develop STEM talent throughout the state of Ohio, SSU has received funding through the COF program for the past five years for various STEM programs. Submitted photo

Shawnee State University has received $849,909.90 from the Ohio Department of Higher Education in Choose Ohio First (COF) scholarship funding. As part of a statewide strategy to develop STEM talent throughout the state of Ohio, SSU has received funding through the COF program for the past five years for various STEM programs.

“I love the Choose Ohio First Program – it is designed to provide opportunities for academically outstanding students to stay in the great state of Ohio – and that is something Shawnee State students want to do,” SSU Interim President Eric Braun said. “Choose Ohio First graduates enter careers in high-demand in our region of the state, including nursing, health professions, engineering, science, and math.”

Offering $1,500 to full-tuition scholarships to qualifying students from disadvantaged regions of Ohio and underserved populations, the scholarships focus on select degrees in Healthcare Professions (Respiratory Therapy, Biomedical Sciences, Healthcare Administration, Nursing, and Medical Laboratory Technology), Advanced Manufacturing & Technology (Electromechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Plastics Engineering Technology, Information Security: Cybersecurity, and Digital Simulation & Game Engineering), and Math & Sciences (Teacher Education specializing in Science and Math).

“These Choose Ohio First awardees, including Shawnee State University, represent Ohio’s best when it comes to preparing STEM scholars for success in the workforce,” ODHE Chancellor Randy Gardner said. “I commend Shawnee State University for its efforts in the Choose Ohio First program and for being among this latest group of deserving awardees.”

New majors with a minimum 3.2 GPA and transfer students with a 2.85 GPA from Ohio with an ACT composite score of at least 21 and Reading, Math and English sub-scores of at least 18 may be eligible for scholarship funding. All awards will be made while funds last.

“The Choose Ohio First Scholarship program provides an excellent opportunity for SSU students to be successful in the STEM field and to be knowledgeable graduates to boost careers in prominent career fields in Ohio,” SSU COF Coordinator Sheena Shifko said.

All criteria and applications for Choose Ohio First scholarships can be found online at www.shawnee.edu/choose-ohio-first-scholarships. Current SSU students declaring a new major in one of the approved programs are also eligible for scholarship consideration. Additional questions can be directed to Sheena Shifko at [email protected].