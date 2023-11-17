Community Calendar

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

MHS WINTERFEST—The 21st annual Winterfest fundraising event for the Minford High School marching band will feature craft vendors, inflatables, games, Christmas entertainment, bake sales, pictures with Santa, and Christmas tree auction. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Minford High School, 459 Hayport Road, Minford.

FREE MARKET—Christmas Free Market at the Old Fire Station in Lucasville. This free event offers clothing, toys, and more, and is sponsored by the Indian Clover Tribe 4-H Club.

MOTHER TONGUE—Exhibition and artist reception 1 to 3 p.m., with artist gallery talk by Juliellen Byrne at Southern Ohio Museum. Byrne’s ceramic work is a language of humans and animals narrating stories about the human condition as they travel, meet, converse, and experience emotions. The depth of Byrne’s work is explored in collaborative dual exhibitions at both the Southern Ohio Museum and the Appleton Gallery at Shawnee State University.

PORTSMOUTH WINTERFEST—Festivities begin at noon at Portsmouth’s Market Square at Third and Market streets. Ice skating, carriage rides, light displays, gift shops, vendors, and more.

PORT CITY OPEN JAM—Musicians of all skill levels, backgrounds, and genres come together to share their music and experiences at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 18. Open jam is a chance for newbies and seasoned musicians to get together to play, to teach, to practice, and more importantly, to make music at Port City Pub, 428 Chillicothe St., Portsmouth.

SUNDAY, Nov. 19

CABIN CRITTERS—Public meet and greet at Cabin Critters Rescue, 1144 Mead-McNeer Road, Wheelersburg. From 2 to 4 p.m. every Sunday, board members will be at the shelter for anyone interested in visiting and seeing who is available for adoption. This is a great way to get to know the organization as well as current residents. No need to call ahead to schedule for this meet and greet. Apply to adopt at CabinCritters.com.

TUESDAY, Nov. 21

PRO BONO CLINIC—Southeast Ohio Legal Services’ pro bono clinic from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Scioto County Domestic Relations Court, 602 Seventh St., third floor, Portsmouth. The clinic, during which local attorneys volunteer their time to assist with legal matters, occurs the third Tuesday each month.

NORTHWEST WATER DISTICT—The Northwest Regional Water District regular board meeting will be at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Thomas E. and Lois E. Slye Annex, 123 Smith St., McDermott.

SCIOTO COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners usually meet on Thursdays but will be meeting at 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, in lieu of their regular Thursday meeting time. The commissioners meet on the third floor of the Scioto County Courthouse.

MORGAN TRUSTEES—The Morgan Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the senior center.

MADISON TRUSTEES—The Madison Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the trustee building on White Gravel Road near U.S. 335.

THURSDAY, Nov. 23

Happy Thanksgiving!