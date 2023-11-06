ODOT opens comments for slide repair near West schools

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s Environmental Office is seeking public input for a bridge replacement project on U.S. 52 in Scioto County.

SCI-US-52-15.24 (PID 114303) It is proposed to repair a landslide on U.S. 52 starting at the 15.06 mile mark, between Brouses Run Road and the entrance to Portsmouth West Schools in Scioto County, Ohio. The project is located in a rural area of Washington Township.

The project will require approximately 1.130 acres of permanent right-of-way.

The permanent right-of-way is located in an agricultural field, residential lawn, wooded lot and school lawn.

U.S. 52 will be open for the duration of the project.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

The funding for the project is 80% Federal and 20% State.

The environmental commitment date is 4/1/2024. The project is currently expected to be awarded 7/1/2024.

Written comments should be submitted by December 1, 2023, or the deadline date that is posted on the web site, to: Brandon Beck, ODOT District 9 Environmental Supervisor, 650 Eastern Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 E-Mail: [email protected]

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried-out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 14, 2020, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.