Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 27 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Sixx Bentley, 30
New Boston, OH, was indicted on:
Robbery (2 Counts)
Misdemeanor Theft
Assault (2 Counts)
Jesse Carpenter, 32
New Vienna, Ohio, was indicted on:
Robbery (2 Counts)
Misdemeanor Theft
Assault (2 Counts)
Ricky Eldridge
Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Bobbie Thomson, 43
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments
Obstructing Official Business
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Steven Downing, 55
Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Donovan Thomas, 53
West Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Assault
Domestic Violence
Jeremy Stevens, 32
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Aaron Armstrong, 30
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Obstructing Official Business
Ocaleen Walters, 32
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Violating a Protection Order
Criminal Trespass
Pamela Glover, 69
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Tampering with Evidence
James Seaton, 50
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Making Terroristic Threat
Inducing Panic
Bruce Hall, 47
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Bailey Mullins, 23
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Robbery (2 Counts)
Assault
Misdemeanor Theft
Aden Greene, 17
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Murder (2 Counts)
Felonious Assault (4 Counts)