Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 27 and returned 14 Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Sixx Bentley, 30

New Boston, OH, was indicted on:

Robbery (2 Counts)

Misdemeanor Theft

Assault (2 Counts)

Jesse Carpenter, 32

New Vienna, Ohio, was indicted on:

Robbery (2 Counts)

Misdemeanor Theft

Assault (2 Counts)

Ricky Eldridge

Chillicothe, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Bobbie Thomson, 43

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments

Obstructing Official Business

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Steven Downing, 55

Waverly, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Donovan Thomas, 53

West Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Assault

Domestic Violence

Jeremy Stevens, 32

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Aaron Armstrong, 30

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Obstructing Official Business

Ocaleen Walters, 32

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Violating a Protection Order

Criminal Trespass

Pamela Glover, 69

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Tampering with Evidence

James Seaton, 50

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Making Terroristic Threat

Inducing Panic

Bruce Hall, 47

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Bailey Mullins, 23

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Robbery (2 Counts)

Assault

Misdemeanor Theft

Aden Greene, 17

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Murder (2 Counts)

Felonious Assault (4 Counts)