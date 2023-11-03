Volunteers needed for free tax assistance program

The Workforce & Business Development Program, of the Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) is again providing the Free Tax Assistance Program through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program.

If you have ever wondered how to make a difference and help people in your community, then becoming a tax volunteer may just be right for you. The IRS is looking for people who will provide income tax preparation in 2024. You will be rewarded on a personal level as your time and effort will positively impact low-income families in a real and tangible way.

No experience is required! Training is provided at no cost to you. All VITA volunteers are protected from liability for negligent acts they perform within the scope of their volunteer responsibilities.

For more information or to sign up, please contact Erica Jones at 740-289-2371 ext. 7038 or via email at [email protected]