AAA7 Jackson to have open house Nov. 9

The community is invited to a special Ribbon Cutting and Open House event to mark the relocation of the Area Agency on Aging District 7’s (AAA7) Administrative Office and Waverly Office to a combined location in Jackson, Ohio. The office is located at 1 Acy Avenue, near the roundabout on McCarty Lane. The AAA7 covers ten counties in southern Ohio and also has office locations in Adams County (West Union) and Scioto County (Wheelersburg).

The AAA7 is working jointly with the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce for the official Ribbon Cutting that will be held on Thursday, November 9th at 4:00 pm at the AAA7 Office in Jackson. After the Ribbon Cutting, an Open House will take place until 6:00 pm. Light refreshments, information, and tours of the office will be available.

In addition, the Jackson County Health Department will be on hand to administer flu vaccines for adults age 19 and over during the Open House. For those who are interested in receiving a vaccine, please bring your insurance card, Medicaid/Medicare card (if you have insurance) and your photo ID. The flu vaccine event is supported by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 and the Aging and Disability Vaccination Collaborative.

Those planning on attending the Ribbon Cutting event are asked to RSVP to the AAA7 by calling toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail [email protected].

Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their residence of choice through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.

Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available at www.AAA7.org.