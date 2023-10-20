State water quality improvement grants open to local communities

COLUMBUS – Approximately $2.7 million in grant money is available to local governments, park districts, soil & water conservation districts, and other public organizations for projects that improve and protect water quality and resources in Ohio. Ohio EPA is accepting applications for water quality project grants through November 9, 2023.

“Governor DeWine is committed to improving water quality across Ohio, and these grants help our local partners tackle projects that improve our rivers and streams,” said Ohio EPA Director Anne M. Vogel “Restoring and preserving our beautiful rivers supports economic development and is part of what makes Ohio the best place to live, work, and play!”

Funding for the grants is made available through Section 319 of the federal Clean Water Act.

The application and request for proposals are available on Ohio EPA’s website epa.ohio.gov, with examples provided in the request-for-proposals. Many communities use these funds to implement agricultural nutrient reduction or water management practices (such as field drainage water management, saturated buffers, wetland treatment systems, and conservation ditches), stream restoration, and stormwater quality retrofits.

Applicants may direct questions about potential projects to: John Mathews, nonpoint source program manager at [email protected] or Rick Wilson, technical program specialist at [email protected]