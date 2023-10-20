Portsmouth High School wins Ohio STEM Classroom Grant

COLUMBUS– PHS will be awarded $5,000 to expand STEM learning projects

through Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant Program, funded by Battelle. The school’s

grant is one of 233 issued this fall to create sustainable, STEM learning projects.

The project, Accessible Science: Empowering Students with Disabilities through Sensory Learning was

awarded to PHS teacher Stephanie Taylor. Mrs. Taylor plans to use the grant to procure specialized

manipulatives, sensory activities, and adaptive tools tailored to the needs of the students to provide

hands-on learning experiences for students with disabilities.

In total, 161 public schools join PHS in winning the award. The program reached students in one of

every seven school districts (130) across 60 Ohio counties.

“Every student should have access to the kind of quality STEM education that drives opportunity for

families and leads to new jobs in their local communities” said Kelly Gaier Evans, Director of the Ohio

STEM Learning Network. “This program connects champions of STEM in local communities to a broad

and deep network of STEM schools, STEM resources, and peer-educators.”

The grant program fosters the growth of the Ohio STEM Learning Network as a public-private

partnership between Battelle and the State of Ohio. Ensuring all students develop the skills to be

successful in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields is Battelle’s top philanthropic

priority.

“Battelle is proud to invest in expanding the reach of the Ohio STEM Learning Network, the state’s

primary vehicle for advancing STEM across Ohio,” said Wes Hall, Vice President of Philanthropy &

Education. “These grants empower educators in all corners of the state to shape the next generation of

solvers.”

Awarded classrooms will receive grants of as much as $5,000.

Educators interested in future awards for the program or other supports for STEM education from the

Ohio STEM Learning Network can sign up here. A complete list of awarded schools is available at this

link.

