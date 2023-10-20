“Mesmerizing Magic” coming to the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on October 24

Jason Hudy Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University’s Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) welcomes magician and illusionist Jason Hudy to perform “Mesmerizing Magic” on Tuesday, Oct. 24. Starting at 7:00 p.m., the performance will be held in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater of the VRCFA.

With performances in 14 countries around the world, Jason Hudy’s “Mesmerizing Magic” is a magic and illusion show that has been experienced by over a million people across the world. With some of the most cutting-edged illusions and signature magic, Hudy has performed for Disney, Chevrolet, ESPN, Hershey, Mitsubishi, Six Flags, and many more. He has performed on the “Late Late Show” on CBS and his TedX Talk gives audiences a peak behind the curtain into the world of magic and illusion.

Tickets for “Mesmerizing Magic” are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Ticket prices for the show are $31.00 for Standard, $28.00 for Seniors, and $20.00 for those 18 & under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

To learn more about upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com.