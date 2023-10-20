Mark and Virgie Hunter recognized by Ohio Senate

State Senator Terry Johnson, ,R-McDermott recognized Mark and Virgie Hunter Submitted photo

COLUMBUS—State Senator Terry Johnson, ,R-McDermott recognized Mark and Virgie Hunter on the Ohio Senate floor for their significant contributions to Southern Ohio through the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund.

“Through incredible strength and fortitude, Mark and Virgie have channeled their grief into purpose, changing countless lives in Southern Ohio,” Johnson said. “I am proud to call them friends and am grateful to have been able to honor them, along with Steven, on the floor of the Senate.”

The Hunters founded the Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund in 2006, following the tragic and unexpected loss of their son, Steven. Since then, they have partnered with local elementary schools and food pantries to deliver over two million healthy meals to children, combatting the unacceptable problem of food insecurity for children in our communities, which has been largely caused by the opioid scourge that still rages unabated.