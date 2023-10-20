Ohio River Way seeking major designation

Participants in the Ohio River Challenege in 2023 Submitted photo

After years of pushing for recreational water activities on the Ohio River, a body of water known more for industrial use, the Ohio River Way organization is activating its volunteers, employees, and members to enroll the stretch of Ohio from Portsmouth to West Point, a 270-mile path, as a National Water Trail.

Recently, the Ohio River Way hired its first executive director, was granted two staff members from the National Parks Service, printed 40,000 brochures to deliver along the trail’s path, has continued its Ohio River Challenge and more in order to spread the meaning of their mission.

“We’re working through the coming year to compile all the documentation required to submit the application a year from now, in order to have that 270-mile stretch of Ohio as a National Water Trail,” Chairman Brewster Rhoades claimed. “There are only about 35 in the country. We would be the largest stretch of river to have that kind of designation.”

Rhoads explained that most of the trails are in the country with more wilderness and not developed bodies of water with barges actively using the trail.

“We’d be the first more industrial body of water to be labeled in this way. The benefit for us is that we would be listed on the Department of Interior national website for national recreation and water trails,” Rhoades explained. “We would be able to use the National Parks Service logo on every boat ramp and on our marketing materials, which I think would give us a higher level of stature. It would benefit every community along the way to be recognized in this way, helping them with their own marketing. It gives people another reason to come to our stretch of the Ohio to cruise around for a few days going town to town, staying in AirBNBs, putting their kayaks on their roof and exploring.”

Rhoades believes this step is important in the future of their mission, because it shows people the area is serious about outdoor recreation.

“This is like the good housekeeping seal of approval for the claim that there is a plethora of recreational opportunities on the Ohio,” Rhoades claimed. “How do we know? Well, the National Parks Service says so. They designated it as a national water trail because of its recreation amenities that are available—boat ramps, campgrounds, bike trails, etc.—that make it possible for people to take multi-day trails along the Ohio by kayak, powerboat, or bike.”

The designation path they are seeking is slightly longer than their annual Ohio River Challenge. The event is a paddling event that launches in June in partnership with many local and regional groups playing a part in helping the Ohio River Way group get their start on a 250-mile journey from Portsmouth to Louisville.

The launch is after extensive planning and investment in eco-tourism and adventure-tourism of the region, which has been equally embraced by the City of Portsmouth, Scioto County Commissioners and many regional non-profits.

Eco-Tourism is having a boom, with more families taking to the wilderness and outdoors to explore and spend time with loved ones post pandemic. Scioto County, and the region as a whole, has been embracing these practices and moving to develop future opportunities. Some of these endeavors have included advancements made to Shawnee State Park, Brush Creek, the pump track, splashpad, SOMBA mountain bike paths, Connex events, multi-use paths, kayak launches, and more.

The Ohio River Challenge is planning for its fourth trip, which will take journeyers to ten different Ohio River communities to learn and network. Those towns include Portsmouth, Vanceburg, Maysville, Augusta, Thomas More, Cincinnati, Rising Sun, Vevay, Madison, Westport, and Louisville.

Rhoades is passionate about the group’s mission and says he isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“The Ohio River Way’s goal is to promote recreational opportunities in towns and celebrate the Ohio River way of life,” Rhoades said. “We do that with partner organizations that include most of the towns along the route. We’re designed to help the folks working to promote outdoor recreation along these miles, because we’re a really great regional, and national, really, destination.”

Portsmouth Councilman and Mayor Sean Dunne has participated in many of their events, conferences, and planning sessions. He is excited about the potential of this designation, as an advocate for outdoor recreation in Portsmouth and surrounding areas.

“This is the latest inspiring action of the Ohio River Way, and we can expect to see many more,” Dunne said. “I’ve watched this organization rapidly grow into one of the most influential organizations in our region. I encourage everyone in our area to review their work and consider participating in future events.”

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.