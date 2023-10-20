Glockner nominated for TIME Dealer of the Year

Tim Glockner, president of Glockner Chevrolet in Portsmouth, Ohio Submitted photo

TIME has announced the nomination of Tim Glockner, president of Glockner Chevrolet in Portsmouth, Ohio, for the 2024 TIME Dealer of the Year award.

Glockner is one of a select group of 49 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 107th annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show in Las Vegas on Feb. 3, 2024.

The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. The award recognizes the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service. Glockner was chosen to represent the Ohio Automobile Dealers Association in the national competition – one of only 49 auto dealers nominated for the 55th annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.

“As an auto dealer, I’ve made the greatest impact on employees I have had the privilege of serving over the years by creating a work environment they can be proud of and truly enjoy,” Glockner said. “I watched my father derive the most joy out of helping others succeed, and I have tried my best to carry on that effort.”

Glockner is proud to be one of the caretakers of a family legacy that started six generations ago when Bernhard and Magdalena Glockner emigrated from Germany and opened a hardware store in Portsmouth in 1847. From peddling bicycles to selling Chevrolets, from a humble storefront to a thriving dealership group, the Glockner family business has evolved greatly in 176 years.

“Much like anyone who is involved in a multi-generational family business, I began working at the dealership as an adolescent, sweeping up cigarette butts in the parts and service departments, washing cars, cutting grass, and sealing blacktop,” he said.

After graduating in 1998 from Xavier University with a degree in entrepreneurial studies, Glockner started selling cars and worked his way through different departments before becoming used-car manager. At age 28, he was named dealer principal of Glockner Honda in Portsmouth and over the next 12 years, more stores were acquired.

Today, Glockner and his brothers, Mike and Joe, oversee the Glockner Family of Dealerships, which encompasses six stores in Ohio and one in Ashland, Kentucky, representing Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda Jeep, Ram, and Toyota.

“I am the unworthy recipient of a legacy handed down and the sacrifices made by all those who have come before me,” he said. “I have leveraged the reputation and financial capital of my family along with the talents of hundreds of loyal employees to grow and perpetuate our business.”

An active participant in the Ohio Automobile Dealers Association, Glockner served as chair of the board of directors until April 2023, the third generation of his family to hold this prestigious seat.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve in this capacity,” he said. “My main objectives are to encourage all Ohio auto dealers to participate in the association and to develop and maintain authentic relationships with legislators in an effort to keep members informed of potential threats to our industry.”

With such deep roots in Portsmouth, Glockner shares his family’s long-standing commitment to giving back. His grandparents, Ebby and Joanne, established the Glockner Family Foundation in 1995 with the goal of improving, enhancing, and enriching the quality of life in the community.

And that mission continues with Glockner at the helm as chair.

“Our current foundation projects involve supporting the Catholic Church and Notre Dame Schools, as well as local food pantries, children’s social services, and autism programs,” he said.

Other groups his foundation has championed include the American Red Cross; Southern Ohio Medical Center; Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund; Friends of Portsmouth; Joanne K. Glockner Candyland Children’s Museum; and many others.

“We are typically the top-level sponsor for any and every event in our small town,” Glockner said. “It has been a fulfilling journey, and I am grateful to have made a contribution to my family legacy and to our community.”

Dealers are nominated by the executives of state and metro dealer associations around the country. A panel of faculty members from the Tauber Institute for Global Operations at the University of Michigan will select one finalist from each of the four NADA regions and one national Dealer of the Year. Three finalists will receive $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive $10,000 to give to charity, donated by Ally.

In its 13th year as exclusive sponsor, Ally also will recognize dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee’s 501(c)3 charity of choice.

Nominees will be recognized on AllyDealerHeroes.com, which highlights the philanthropic contributions and achievements of TIME Dealer of the Year nominees.

“At TIME, we are proud to uphold the decades-long tradition of honoring automotive dealers who make a positive impact and show dedication to their communities through our TIME Dealer of the Year award,” said TIME CEO Jessica Sibley. “We are excited to keep this tradition of applauding these community contributions together with our partners at Ally.”

Doug Timmerman, president of dealer financial services, Ally, said, “Auto dealers nominated for the TIME Dealer of the Year award have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to not only the industry but to their respective communities through volunteerism, sponsorships, and supporting charitable causes, no matter the market climate. Whether their clients are purchasing a first car or upgrading for a growing family, these selected dealers have successfully extended their relationships beyond the showroom and have been steadfast in driving their communities forward.”

Glockner was nominated for the TIME Dealer of the Year award by Zach Doran, president of the Ohio Automobile Dealers Association. He and his wife, Monica, have one daughter.