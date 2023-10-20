Second annual Tombstone Trot 5k scheduled for October 29

Go to www.tristateracer.com/tombstonetrot to register. Submitted photo Participants can dress in their favorite Halloween costumes Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Registration is open for the The Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation Second Annual “Tombstone Trot “scheduled for Sunday afternoon, October 29, 2023, in Greenlawn Cemetery.

“This is another way to celebrate the beautiful autumn season with a Halloween-themed 5K Run, Walk, Stroll or Roll through the historic brick pathways and Grand Champion trees in Greenlawn Cemetery,” according to FOGCF board member, Melissa Appleton.

“The Tombstone Trot is a family-friendly event that was very successful last year. We had tremendous community support, so we decided to make it an annual event for families as well as serious runners.”

If they choose to, participants can dress in their favorite Halloween costumes and make the day even more festive.

Diane Applegate, FOGCF Board Member, explained there will be a “Fun Run” for kids immediately prior to the main race. “Introducing the youngest in our community to safe, fun, exercise opportunities is exciting. They enjoy the opportunity to dress in their costumes and participate in a real race.”

This year’s 5K course will include Mound Park, Garfield, and Kinney’s Lane to allow the runner’s plenty of running space.

In addition to race medals, door prizes and t-shirts, this year’s race will feature food trucks. “With Offnere Street being closed for the safety of the racers, we thought it provided the perfect opportunity to bring in food trucks for the community and race participants,” according to Ben Allen, FOGCF Board Member. “The Tombstone Trot also presents another opportunity for families to enjoy the historical significance of Greenlawn, and they can see for themselves the recent restoration projects.”

Online registration for the event is through Tri-State Racer (www.tristateracer.com/tombstonetrot. A direct link to the registration page is available on the Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Facebook page. “The souvenir t-shirts are extremely popular, and we encourage early registration to make sure you can get one,” Appleton added.

The Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to restoration and preservation of Greenlawn Cemetery. Appleton said proceeds from the event will be used in restoration projects within the cemetery.