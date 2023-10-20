Community Calendar

RIVER CAMPGROUND TRICK OR TREAT—Shawnee State Park will have a trick or treat event at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Ohio River Campground and Marina, 11152 U.S. 52, Stout. Open to the public. For more information, call (740) 858-6681.

PUMPKIN SHOW—The 116th Circleville Pumpkin Show begins at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Circleville.

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS—The Scioto County Commissioners meet at 9:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Scioto County Courthouse.

PAAC BEAUTY AND THE BEAST—Portsmouth Area Arts Council presents Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, 7 to 9 p.m., Friday, Oct. 20; Saturday, Oct. 21; and 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 22. Onstage at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, 906 Third St., Portsmouth. Tickets available at vrcfa.com.

TRUNK OR TREAT CRUISE-IN—There will be a trunk or treat cruise-in from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, at Green High School, 4070 Gallia Pike, Franklin Furnace. Trunk or treat will be 2 to 4 p.m. Prize will be awarded for Best Decorated Trunk.

TERROR IN THE TREES TRICK OR TREAT—Terror in the Trees Haunted Attraction is hosting a trick or treat event from 4 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21. Register to attend by messaging them on Facebook with how many children will be attending. Decorate your vehicle and participate in trunk or treat and receive two tickets to the haunted attraction. Best decorted vehicle will receive a T-shirt and tickets. Event is limited registration.

HORROR AT DOGWOOD PASS—Haunted Halloween trail at Dogwood Pass, 722 Adams Road, Beaver; dark to midnight, every Friday and Saturday until Oct. 27. Ticket sales until 11:30 p.m. $20 per person, tickets sold at the gate. No adult nights this year. For more info, see dogwood-pass.com.

UN-HAUNTED FOREST—Encounter animal charcters on a forest trail during this kid friendly and family orinted event at Shawnee State Forest. Dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and meet at the nature center from 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21. S’mores, hot chocolate, and campfire fun!

NILE TWP. TRUNK OR TREAT—Nile Township and Nile Township Volunteer Fire Department host the annual trunk or treat. Setup should be complete by 6 p.m., event will begin at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23, at the Nile Township Volunteer Fire Department, 12215 U.S. 52, Stout.

PORTSMOUTH CITY COUNCIL—City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23, Portsmouth Municipal Building, 728 Second St., Portsmouth.

BOARD OF HEALTH—Portsmouth City Board of Health will meet in regular session at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24. The meeting will be in the first floor conference room at the Portsmouth City Health Department, 605 Washington St., Portsmouth.

VACCINATION CLINIC— The Scioto County Health Department will have a COVID and flu vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Bear Creek United Methodist Church, 8784 Bear Creek Road, Lucasville. Bring your photo ID, insurance cards, and COVID vaccination card.

HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL—Carnival and trunk or treat from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Union Free Will Baptist Church, 4576 Ohio 140, Wheelersburg.

JFS TRUNK OR TREAT—Scioto County Job and Family Services, 710 Court St., Portsmouth, will be hosting a trunk or treat event from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26. Event will feature an appearance by Smokey the Bear, a fire truck, and lots of candy.

DEMOCRATIC PARTY—The Scioto County Democratic Party will have its monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Vernal G. Riffe Community Center, New Boston.

PORTSMOUTH WIND SYMPHONY—PWS’s Mysteries and Mayhem takes the Vern Riffe Center for Arts stage at 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26. Children 12 and younger who attend in costume will receive a goodie bag. Adult tickets are $10, children 12 and younger get in free.

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DRAG—The Transgender Coalition at SSU sponsors a local drag event hosted by Ariel Assault. The event is at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27, in the Morris University Center Ballroom on the campus of Shawnee State University. Entry is free, children younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

STEM FRIGHT NIGHT—Portsmouth STEM Academy, 614 Third St., Portsmouth, will be hosting its Fright Night 2023 from 7 to 11 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28. Tickets are $5. This event is for those 13 and older

NILE TRUNK OR TREAT—Nile Community Church, 9731 Ohio 125, West Portsmouth, will have its trunk or treat starting at 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28. Entry is free for all ages.

WESTERN SUN TRUNK OR TREAT—The Western Sun Masonic Lodge No. 91, 11800 Gallia Pike, Wheelersburg, will be having its annual trunk or treat from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 28.

TOMBSTONE TROT—Friends of Greenlawn Cemetery Foundation is hosting this hauntingly spooktacular run through Greenlawn Cemetery. Event is at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29. Sign up for this 5k run, walk, roll, or stroll at www.tristateracer.com/tombstonetrot. Family friendly event with T-shirts, medals, food trucks, and more.

PIPESCREAMS! CONCERT—Catch this spooktacular organ concert at 7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 29, at Second Presbyterian Church, 801 Waller St., Portsmouth. This event will feature the Portsmouth Youth Ballet, the Second Pres Choral Scholars, Dr. Jerry Martin and Dr. Stan Workman at the organ. A reception and automn bake sale will follow the concert.

COUNTY TRICK OR TREAT—The Scioto County Commissioners have set Trick or Treat for 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, for all unincorporated areas of Scioto County.

MCDERMOTT TRICK OR TREAT—The McDermott Fall Festival Committee has scheduled its trunk or treat for 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31, on Baker Street.

LEAF PICKUP—The Portsmouth Public Service Department will be starting its annual leaf pickup on Oct. 30. The entire city will be covered twice in six weeks according to the following schedule. Citizens are asked to rake their leaves in the street next to the curb at least one day ahead of the schedule. Please rake leaves separately from brush or other objects, if you have bagged leaves place them where you place your garbage, but separate from the garbage. Residents are asked to move their cars on the day of their scheduled leaf pickup. Especially, if your street is narrow. Leaves under cars will not be picked up until the next scheduled day. If you are using a landscaping company to collect your leaves or hire someone to rake them, then they are responsible for removing the leaves from your property.

PET MICROCHIP CLINIC—Pike Pet Pals will be hosting their second annual pet microchip clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Pike County Government Center, 230 Waverly Plaza, Waverly. Cost is $20 per dog, cash or check, and the event will be set up drive-thru style. Paperwork will be posted closer to the event.

SOUL FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL—The 14th Street Community Center is host to the Soul Food and Music Festival-Celebrity Chef Edition. 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9.

PRO BONO CLINIC—Southeast Ohio Legal Services’ pro bono clinic from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 21, at Scioto County Domestic Relations Court, 602 Seventh St., third floor, Portsmouth. The clinic, during which local attorneys volunteer their time to assist with legal matters, occurs the third Tuesday each month.