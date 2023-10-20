City Council to have third reading for city solicitor salary raise

Portsmouth City Council will see a slate of items coming before them at the meeting on Monday, Oct. 23, but first Mayor Sean Dunne will swear in some VIP’s.

Dunne will be administering the oath of office to the new Threetown Council of Portsmouth Elementary School. They include: Mayor Alexander Porter, Vice Mayor Sebastian Kelley, and councilmen Kamden VanDeusen, Jack Johnson, Preston Barney, and Brenton Ketter.

Legislation being taken up by Portsmouth City Council will include a third reading of an ordinance to amend the salary of the city solicitor. This would reflect a salary increase to $85,000 effective on Jan. 1, 2024.

Pieces of legislation in their second readings will include:

-Authorizing an increase in an appropriation in the amount of $172,766.86 to the new city building line item due to increased cost due to increased market prices

-Authorizing the renaming of Buckeye Park, near Spartan Municipal Stadium, to Earlytown Park

-Authorizing the naming of the kayak landing at Alexandria Point “Burnside Landing at the Point”

Legislation seeing their first reading include:

-An ordinance authorizing $29,000 for elevator repair at the Municipal Annex

-An ordinance authorizing $49,500 for paving the alley north of the Park Apartments, the alley behind Crystal Care Nursing Home between Grant and Spring Street and the alley along Kentland Avenue adjacent to the new school project in Sciotoville, which are in bad condition

Portsmouth City Council will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 23, in regular session at 728 Second St., Portsmouth.