Attorneys recognized for volunteer work during Pro Bono month

PORTSMOUTH- October is Pro Bono Month, a time to celebrate the attorneys who volunteer their time to help people with civil legal needs but can’t afford a lawyer. Pro bono attorneys make our justice system fairer, more equitable, and help to ensure equal access to justice for everyone.

In honor of Pro Bono Month, Southeastern Ohio Legal Services would like to recognize the following volunteers for supporting our Scioto County Pro Bono Clinic: Adrienne Buckler, GR Hamm, Christine Scott, Jesse Scott, and Valerie Webb. The Scioto County Pro Bono Clinic is held on the third Tuesday of each month, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., at Scioto County Domestic Relations Court, 602 Seventh St., third floor, Portsmouth. Interested in volunteering? Check out www.oslsa.org/volunteer to learn more about opportunities. If you are a current volunteer and would like to sign up to assist at the next clinic, please sign up here.

Southeastern Ohio Legal Services is a nonprofit law firm that gives free legal help to people with low incomes and limited savings. We assist with civil legal needs such as health benefits, housing, school, employment, utilities, family law problems, consumer problems, public benefits like SNAP and Medicare issues, and other noncriminal legal matters. If you or someone you know is in need of civil legal services, please call 844-302-1800, visit www.seols.org or attend the clinic.