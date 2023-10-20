Shawnee State University to host Allied Health Science Day on Nov. 17

To learn more about upcoming events or individual visits offered by Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions, explore www.shawnee.edu/visit. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University’s Office of Admissions will host an Allied Health Science Day on Friday, Nov. 17. The event welcomes high school students who are interested in learning more about the various allied health science programs offered within the university.

Students attending Allied Health Science Day will have the opportunity to participate hands-on in a variety of activities to provide them with more information each of the university’s allied health science programs. Those programs include Dental Hygiene, Exercise Science, Medical Laboratory Technology, Radiologic Technology, and Respiratory Therapy. The event will offer tours of SSU’s campus, as well as the opportunity to speak with faculty and current students within specific fields. Admission requirements and degree preparation will also be shared with interested students.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the Morris University Center on campus. To learn more about the event or to register for SSU’s Health Care Professionals Day, visit www.shawnee.edu/health-science-day.