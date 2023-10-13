Man dies on Highland Bend

SCIOTO COUNTY- A man has died after being found staggering and wounded at the corner of Marne Avenue and Highland Bend Road this week.

According to Scioto County Sheriff reports, a shirtless unknown male was found staggering and falling to the side of the road. Porter EMS was called and the man was responding but lethargic at first, and had facial and body trauma. It appeared he may have been thrown from a car.

The man, unnamed in the reports, apparently coded on the way to Southern Ohio Medical Center’s emergency department. He was declared deceased at the SOMC ER.