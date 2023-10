McDERMOTT —Gage Hughes recorded a hole-in-one on Thursday, Oct. 5 at The Elks Country Club.

On the par-3 185-yard 7th hole, Hughes made the ace using a 6-iron —which was witnessed by his foursome playing partners of Carson Mullins, Jonah Lawson and Jared Lawson.

Hughes was a basketball and baseball standout at Greenup County High School, as well as a former professional baseball player in the Kansas City Royals organization.