Pizzulli issues statement on Israel attack

COLUMBUS—State Rep. Justin Pizzulli (R-Scioto County) issued the following statement:

“On the Sabbath during Simchat Torah, the Jewish holiday that celebrates the giving of the Torah and marks the beginning of the new Torah cycle, the terrorist organization called Hamas launched a surprise attack upon Israeli families and homes.

Hamas, a terrorist organization that seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 and receives massive funding from Iran, took Israel by surprise with a coordinated attack from the land, air, and sea. The timing of the attack stirs up painful memories of the Yom Kippur War that happened almost exactly 50 years ago to the date in 1973. Terrorists were seen attacking innocent civilians in towns along the Gaza border, causing millions to hide in shelters. As of today, over 100 Israelis are dead while hundreds more are being treated in hospitals, many being in critical condition.

It is surreal and deeply disturbing that many of the places I walked in Israel this past August with my fellow Ohio lawmakers are now under threat. Israel is one of our closest allies, and we must stand with the people of Israel as they face this unprecedented and unprovoked violence.

I call on the United States and our allies across the world to stand in firm support of Israel both in times of peace and in times of war. Please join me in keeping the people of Israel in your thoughts and prayers.”