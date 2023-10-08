State Representative, visits the Bloom-Vernon Elementary Student-Run Credit Union

State Representative Justin Pizzulli visits the Jeeps Student-Run Credit Union, a division of Atomic Credit Union Submitted photo

Atomic Credit Union and Bloom-Vernon Elementary School in South Webster were happy to welcome State Representative Justin Pizzulli to the Jeeps Student-Run Credit Union on Thursday, October 5th. He visited the financial education program to experience first-hand what the student – run credit union volunteers and members learn on a weekly basis during their credit union day; saving consistently, even if it’s only a penny, at an early age provides healthy savings habits for their future!

The student-run credit union program, provided by Atomic Credit Union, allows our local youth a hands-on, real-world experience in financial education! To learn more about the program, please contact Andy Eisnaugle, Director of Financial Education, at 800.652.2328 ext. 1265, or email [email protected]

Atomic Credit Union serves over 70,000 members throughout its 19 county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Circleville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Ave. Chillicothe, Logan, Athens and Washington Court House, while a new branch is opening soon in Hillsboro. Also, Atomic Credit Union offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with over 70 participating local area schools.