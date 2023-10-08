Brown’s bipartisan bill to protect hunter safety classes passes the Senate, awaits Biden’s signature

Brown Submitted photo

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Senate last night passed U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown’s bipartisan legislation that would require the Department of Education to overturn their decision to prohibit federal funds from going to hunter safety classes. The legislation now heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

“School hunting and archery programs are an important part of many Ohioans’ education and teach students how to be responsible hunters, gun owners, and archers,” said Brown. “These are exactly the types of programs we should be supporting – and the administration should never have cut off this funding. This bipartisan bill fixes that.”

Brown’s bipartisan legislation requires the Department of Education to restore schools’ ability to use federal funds for archery, gun safety, and hunting education programs.