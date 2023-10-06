Save Our Farmland act to prevent sale of Ohio properties to enemies of the U.S.

COLUMBUS—State Sen. Terry Johnson, R-McDermott, has announced a key operating budget provision he wrote and championed protecting Ohio’s farmland from foreign adversaries is now effective.

The provision, entitled the Save Our Farmland and Protect Our National Security Act, prohibits individuals, businesses, organizations, and governments that constitute a threat to Ohio or the United States, as designated by the Ohio Secretary of State, from purchasing farmland in Ohio.

“It is certainly obvious to me that our farmland should not be for sale to those who are a clear enemy of the United States, such as China. Thankfully, the House of Representatives, the Senate, and Governor DeWine agree,” said Senator Johnson, who moved the provision through the budget process. “Starting now, our state is better equipped to protect its resources and national security from those seeking to do us harm.”

Since the provision’s effective date of Oct. 3, the Ohio Secretary of State has published a list of all those currently prohibited from purchasing farmland in Ohio. If you believe a prohibited individual or entity has purchased land in violation of this section, you may send a report directly to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office.

The list of prohibited individuals and organizations includes: foreign adversaries, those on the terrorist exclusion list, state sponsors of terrorism, and those outlined in presidential executive orders 13224 and 13268.