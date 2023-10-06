Two nonprofits participating in Scioto Gives in support of SCDD

PORTSMOUTH – Two local non-profit programs will participate in the 2023 Scioto Gives fundraiser to help support programs and activities associated with Scioto County Developmental Disabilities. Qualifying donations made to Scioto County Special Olympics and Friends of DD through the event on Oct. 19 will be matched by The Scioto Foundation.

The Scioto Foundation will offer a $55,000 match for nonprofits participating in the 11th annual Scioto Gives fundraising effort. From 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Oct. 19, contributions will be received on the Scioto Foundation website, www.sciotogives.org, by a simple procedure. Using the pull-down menu on the website, donors can select their charity and the amount they wish to give, list credit card information and press “donate.” Donors may send checks to the Foundation at P.O. Box 911, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or they may transfer stocks during the designated 12-hour period on Oct. 19. Donors may also drop checks off at the Scioto Foundation’s office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the giving period, but the Foundation staff requests that those who want to make gifts by credit card do so by online transactions during the designated timeframe.

The matching amount each nonprofit will receive will be determined after all contributions are received. Award amounts will be announced during a reception on Nov. 14.

Returning for Scioto Gives again this year is Friends of DD.

Friends of Scioto DD program is a nonprofit organization, created by Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, that works to fill the gaps where urgent monetary intervention is necessary for people served by Scioto County DD to remain independent and active in their community.

New to Scioto Gives this year is the Scioto County Special Olympics.

The mission of Scioto County Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community, according to Jessica Hoffer, Scioto County Developmental Disabilities outreach director.

“One goal of Scioto County Special Olympics is to provide the necessary equipment, uniforms, registration fees, and transportation costs for individuals with disabilities. Certain equipment can be costlier than average sports equipment due to the need for adaptive devices to play the sport for those with special needs. Adaptive equipment such as specialized wheelchairs for basketball can range anywhere from $2,000 to $5,000 for one chair. Scioto County Special Olympics wants to ensure that there are no barriers for people with disabilities to participate in the activities they love,” said Hoffer.

Additional information about Scioto Gives may be found on the Scioto Foundation’s website, www.sciotofoundation.org, or obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, program officer for donor services, at 740-354-4612.

For more information about the programs and services at Scioto County Developmental Disabilities, call 740-353-0636 or visit online at www.sciotocountydd.org, and like and follow them on Facebook and TikTok.