Scioto County Sheriff Reports

DRUNK—Woman making demonic noises and punching at children at residence on U.S. 52. 12:03 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

ASSAULT—Reporting party said friend was assaulted on Brame Road. 12:17 a.m., Friday. Sept. 22.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Man reportedly trying to get into people’s hotel rooms on Old Scioto Trail. 12:53 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Possibly intoxicated man reported laying in roadway on Gallia Pike. 2:48 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS—Burglary reported at residence on Maynard Avenue. 6:44 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

INVESTIGATED—Reports of juveniles throwing rocks at vehicles on Garden Avenue. 8:03 a.m., Friday. Sept. 22.

FIRE—Vehicle fire reported on U.S. 23. 8:21 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

STOLEN VEHICLE—Tractor trailer reported stolen out of Nevada, now at mechanics on Ohio 73 who says the vehicle is being held for collateral until bill paid. 9:42 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

INVESTIGATED—Report of woman sitting in running car in a closed garage on Lucasville-Minford Road. Deputy did not find running car, woman refused medical transport. 9:57 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

THEFT—Party reports $4,000 charged to Valley Local Schools’ Amazon account. 10:05 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

INVESTIGATED—Welfare check at residence on North Hill Road. 10:39 a.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

THEFT—Toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies stolen from restrooms at campground on Kenyond Road. 12:06 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

INVESTIGATED—Possibly intoxicated person at ballfield interrupting players’ practice at field on Ohio 73. 2:18 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

INVESTIGATED—Wallet found at a recent football game in Boyd County, Ky., local officers asked to make contact with potential owner. 3:32 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male reported walking in yards on Mill Road and wanting rides to area businesses. Male refused a ride offered by deputy. 8:27 p.m., Friday. Sept. 22.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Female reported standing in the middle of Junior Road, almost hit several times. Picked up by fiance. 9:01 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

FIGHT—Males reportedly fighting at Stoney Creek Apartments. 9:06 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

INVESTIGATED—Gunshots reportedly heard by reporting party on Stockham Road. No damage, sources found. All secure. 10:40 p.m., Friday, Sept. 22.

INVESTIGATED—Tennant refusing to move vehicles so landlord can get to damaged water pipes on Big Spruce Little Bear Creek. 6:01 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 23.

THEFT—Items stolen from rented room on Smith Road. 2:41 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23.

ACCIDENT with INJURY—Motorcycle over embankment on Big Bear Creek Road. 4:08 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23.

DEAD ON ARRIVAL—Individual found passed away on Pleasant Hill Road. 4:43 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT—Property dispute on Oppy Hill Road. 4:56 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23.

MOTORCYCLE/ATV COMPLAINT—Juveniles on golf carts and ATV’s driving recklessly on Norwich Avenue and shining flashlights in motorists’ eyes. 8:17 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23.

JUVENILE COMPLAINT—Reporting party says juvenile on ATV throwing rocks at her vehicle. 8:55 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23.

INVESTIGATED—Juveniles reportedly throwing apples at cars on Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road. 11:10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 23.

RAPE—Woman reports being sexually assaulted on U.S. 23. 2:13 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 24.

THEFT—Reporting party says he caught a juvenile stealing a box with $1,000 worth of items in it. 2:43 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 24.

INVESTIGATED—Report of possible gas leak at restaurant on Ohio 239.

INVESTIGATED—Neighbor requests welfare check at Greenbriar Road residence. Woman found “in and out of consciousness” and “appears not to have eaten anything in probably a few weeks.” Family member took woman to hospital. 1:55 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24.

THEFT—Break-in at Rarden Community center, a fire extinguisher stolen and kitchen damaged. Main Street. 3:37 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24.

FIRE—Structure Fire on Jean Dale Road. 3:48 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male looking in vehicles at restaurant parking lot on Ohio River Road. 4:49 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Possibly intoxicated female approaching people on U.S. 23. 5:05 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 24.