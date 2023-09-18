Scioto County Sheriff Reports

COMPLAINT—Woman reports being locked out by family member. 12:37 a.m., Thursday. Sept. 14.

FIRE—Vacant house on fire on South Street. 6:47 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Individual refusing to leave Stanley Avenue residence. 12:57 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.

COMPLAINT—Woman requests to speak to officer about a family member’s overdose while babysitting her child on Big Bear Creek Road. 1:09 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.

COMPLAINT—Property dispute between neighbors on Back Street. 1:16 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.

COMPLAINT—Child left in car at restaurant on North Street. 1:57 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.

MISSING PERSON—Adult male reported missing from Stoney Run Road home. 2:57 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Shirtless male walking around yelling on Hastings Hill Road. 7:33 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.

NARCOTICS COMPLAINT—Large amount of white powder found in business’ bathroom. 7:33 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON—Male using wifi to talk to females online from his car in a business’ parking lot. 9:04 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.

DOMESTIC COMPLAINT—Male yelling at woman inside a moving car on Ohio River Road. 9:28 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.

COMPLAINT—Man reports threats made to his service dog on Carlyle Avenue. 10:15 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT—Husky reported stuck under a porch. Dog warden called. 10:32 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14.