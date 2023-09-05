Oak Hill-Minford game off

MINFORD — Unfortunately, as of Tuesday, the Minford Falcons are left scrambling to find a replacement football game for Friday night.

That’s because the Minford Local School District was informed on Tuesday that the Falcons’ football game for Friday night (Sept. 8) against Oak Hill has been canceled — as the Oaks are canceling the contest due to injury.

Oak Hill Union Local Schools Superintendent Jason Mantell, in a text message to The Portsmouth Daily Times, confirmed the cancellation — which was announced by Minford High School officials early on Tuesday afternoon.

Per a statement released from Minford, “We worked hard to discuss a variety of options to play this game, but none were satisfactory to Oak Hill.”

The Oak Hill-Minford game was scheduled to be both teams’ Southern Ohio Conference Division II opener — and original date for Homecoming festivities at Minford.

The statement went on to say “all (Minford) homecoming festivities including spirit week, the dance and parade planned for the week of Friday, Sept. 8 will be rescheduled for the week of October 13. Minford Local Schools apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this sudden announcement and is working to find a replacement team for Friday. If a team can be found, it will be reported immediately.”

That replacement team could be difficult to find on such short notice— for Scioto Valley Conference competition opens this week, and the Ohio Valley Conference consists of three league games involving its eight teams.

Most teams not beginning conference play this week are already scheduled to play a non-league game.

