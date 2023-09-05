King’s Daughters Kickoff Caravan to visit local high school football games

ASHLAND, Ky.— King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is bringing the Kickoff Caravan to local high school football games this season.

The Kickoff Caravan brings health education, low-cost blood profile screenings, and information about King’s Daughters in addition to fun giveaways including t-shirts. Our team will visit the following games:

· Sept. 15: Russell vs Ashland at Russell

· Sept. 22: Johnson Central vs Boyd County at Johnson Central

· Oct. 20: Ironton vs Portsmouth at Ironton (Breast Cancer Awareness Month education and giveaways will also be available)

“We are excited to bring the Kickoff Caravan to our local schools this football season,” said King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Practice Manager Megan Tilley. “This is a great opportunity to connect with the communities we serve.”