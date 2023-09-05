Super RAPIDS Application period announced

COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, today announced that the application period for the Super RAPIDS grant program is now open. Super RAPIDS (Regionally Aligned Priorities in Delivering Skills) focuses on providing Ohio Technical Centers, community colleges, and universities with the right kind of equipment to prepare students for the workforce, helping to meet the needs of regional businesses.

“To continue Ohio’s momentum, students must be trained and ready for jobs in tech and advanced manufacturing,” said Governor DeWine. “We championed Super RAPIDS in the state budget to ensure that training providers have the right kind of resources and equipment needed to educate the next generation for the jobs of the future.”

“As we prepare for computer chip and advanced manufacturing supply chain jobs, it’s crucial to support and create new lab and manufacturing technology spaces for educating graduates with the most advanced skills through higher education,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “This program helps Ohio Technical Centers, community colleges and universities purchase the latest equipment to educate more students on the most up-to-date technology needed for the 21st century economy.”