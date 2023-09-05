Lintz, Brown play big in Northwest win

Northwest junior Colton Campbell (25) has running room into the open field during the Mohawks’ non-league football game against Huntington on Friday night at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. Courtesy of Nick Kingrey of Mohawk Media Northwest senior Connor Lintz (1) catches one of his three touchdown passes during the Mohawks’ non-league football game against Huntington on Friday night at Northwest High School’s Roy Rogers Field. Courtesy of Nick Kingrey of Mohawk Media Northwest sophomore quarterback Jake Brown threw four touchdown passes during the Mohawks’ 44-26 win over Huntington on Friday night. Courtesy of Nick Kingrey of Mohawk Media

McDERMOTT – Connor Lintz scored four first-half touchdowns to ignite the Northwest Mohawks to a 44-26 non-conference football victory over visiting Huntington on Friday night at Roy Rogers Field.

Northwest sophomore quarterback Jake Brown fired four touchdown passes on the night, and finished with 206 yards in the air — completing 11 of 16 attempts with one interception in the win.

“We felt like we established what we wanted to do early in the game,” Northwest head coach Bill Crabtree said. “We got off to a real great start and got on them big.”

Lintz, a senior, finished the game with 111 receiving yards on seven catches with three scores.

On the opening drive, Brown connected with Lintz for a 35-yard scoring strike with 8:12 to go in the first quarter — capping an eight-play, 61-yard drive.

The Huntsmen countered when Morgan Breniser returned the ensuing kickoff, dashing 82 yards for the score and trailing the Mohawks 7-6.

But Lintz answered with his own 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown — with 7:41 to go in the first quarter.

Remington Bennett’s extra point kick gave Northwest a 14-6 lead.

“The last couple of seasons we’ve come out against this team and overlooked them, and they’ve beat us,” Lintz said. “It was important to come out quick and get a big lead early. We made them feel the pressure and pulled it out.”

Northwest’s Carter Runyon then blasted Huntington QB Noah Potter to force the ball loose on the next drive.

Colton Campbell jumped on the pigskin for the Mohawks at the 27-yard line.

Two plays later, Brown found Lintz again — for a 15-yard TD pass with 6:06 left in the first period.

“Jake delivered the ball perfect all night long,” Lintz added. “The blocking was amazing, and they opened up running room for me.”

Bennett’s kick gave Northwest a 21-6.

On Huntington’s next drive, Reece Lute picked off Potter to save a touchdown — and gave the Mohawks the ball at the Huntsmen’s 14-yard line.

Three plays later, Brown hit Runyon for an 83-yard touchdown strike — and the 28-6 lead with 2:24 left in the first.

“Our kids played really well,” Crabtree said. “I put Connor and Carter against anyone. They are both big-play type of guys. When the ball is in their hands good things usually happen. Both had big nights on both sides of the ball and Jake was on target all night and made things happen with his arm and legs.”

Potter got some revenge when he picked off Brown at the six-yard line — and rumbled 94 yards to the end zone to cut the deficit to 28-12.

But Brown put together an eight-play drive on the next possession, and once again found Lintz for a five-yard TD pass.

Bennett’s kick gave the Mohawks a 35-12 lead at the break.

Northwest outgained Huntington in the first half with 287 total yards, while the Huntsmen posted just 66.

The Mohawks (2-1) then used up nearly eight minutes of the clock in the third quarter — and put together a 15-play, 52-yard drive that resulted in a 31-yard field goal from Bennett and a 38-12 lead.

Huntington’s D.J. Crocker scored on a 17-yard scamper with 5:57 to play in the game, closing the gap to 38-20 after Potter’s two-point conversion run.

An onside kick, recovered by the Huntsmen, turned into a Potter to Lee Rucker 25-yard TD strike — with 4:22 to play.

But Runyon boosted the Northwest lead to 44-26 after a five-yard TD around the right side.

“The game really wasn’t as close as the score indicated,” Crabtree added. “We kind of had some mishaps and we have some things to clean up, but overall, I’m happy with the effort and performance.”

* * *

Huntington 6 6 0 14 — 26

Northwest 28 7 3 6 — 44

N —Connor Lintz, 35-yard pass from Jake Brown (Remington Bennett kick), 8:12, 1st (7-0 N)

H — Morgan Breniser, 82-yard kickoff return (run failed), 7:58, 1st (7-6 N)

N —Connor Lintz, 82-yard kickoff return (Remington Bennett kick), 7:41, 1st (14-6 N)

N — Connor Lintz, 15-yard pass from Jake Brown (Remington Bennett kick), 6:06, 1st (21-6 N)

N — Carter Runyon, 83-yard pass from Jake Brown (Remington Bennett kick), 2:24, 1st (28-6 N)

H —Noah Potter, 94-yard interception return (2-point PAT attempt failed), 5:01, 2nd (28-12 N)

N — Connor Lintz, 5-yard pass from Jake Brown (Remington Bennett kick), :07, 2nd (35-12 N)

N — Remington Bennett, 31-yard field goal, :41, 3rd (38-12 N)

H — D.J. Crocker, 17-yard run (Noah Potter run), 5:57, 4th (38-20 N)

H — Lee Rucker, 25-yard pass from Noah Potter (run failed), 4:22, 4th (38-26 N)

N —Carter Runyon, 5-yard run (kick failed), :56, 4th (44-26 N)

Team Statistics

H N

First downs 5 17

Passing yards 94 222

Total yards 198 391

Cmp-Att-Int. 7-15-1 13-20-2

Penalties-yards 8-45 7-55

Punts-Ave. 3-21.1 0-0

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING —Huntington: D.J. Crocker 8-60 TD, Noah Potter 8-18, Morgan Breniser 4-28, Corbin Long 1-(-2); Northwest: Colton Campbell 15-66, Jake Brown 8-37, Domenick Stone 6-29, Carter Runyon 2-20 TD, Connor Lintz 3-12, Andrew Newman 2-7, Ethan Ferguson 6-(-2)

PASSING — Huntington: Noah Potter 7-15-1-94 TD; Northwest: Jake Brown 11-16-1-206 4TD, Andrew Newman 2-4-1-16

RECEIVING— Huntington: Joey Kennedy 4-69, Lee Rucker 1-25 TD, D.J. Crocker 2-0; Northwest: Connor Lintz 7-111 3TD, Carter Runyon 1-83 TD, Carter Campbell 4-22, Andrew Newman 1-6